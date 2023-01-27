LeRoy survives overtime to fend off El Paso-Gridley 67-55

Overtime was required before LeRoy clipped El Paso-Gridley 67-55 on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 16, LeRoy faced off against Lexington and El Paso-Gridley took on Minonk Fieldcrest on January 13 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.