Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but LeRoy prevailed over Flanagan-Cornell 51-32 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Flanagan-Cornell and LeRoy played in a 60-53 game on February 5, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, LeRoy faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More . For a full recap, click here. Flanagan-Cornell took on Tremont on January 27 at Flanagan-Cornell High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.