LeRoy topped Colfax Ridgeview 63-57 in a tough tilt on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on Feb. 7, Colfax Ridgeview squared off with Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.