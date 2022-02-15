LeRoy finds its footing in victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-28

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as LeRoy turned out the lights on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-28 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave the Panthers a 14-6 lead over the Falcons.
LeRoy's shooting jumped to a 24-17 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the half.
LeRoy took charge in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42-25 to begin the fourth quarter.
