Lemont's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago North Lawndale 73-48 on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Lemont a 17-6 lead over Chicago North Lawndale.

The TBD's offense roared in front for a 37-18 lead over the Phoenix at halftime.

Lemont and Chicago North Lawndale each scored in the third quarter.

The TBD got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-14 edge.

Recently on December 29, Chicago North Lawndale squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

