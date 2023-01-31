Late rebounding helps University High hold off Glenwood

NORMAL – Through three quarters, the Glenwood High School basketball team was outrebounding University High 25-17.

The Pioneers’ best and most timely board work was yet to come.

Miles Kirin and Mason Funk each grabbed offensive rebounds off missed free throws in the final 30 seconds Tuesday to help U High hang on for a 55-51 Central State Eight Conference victory.

“I prefer to make the free throws and not have to get the offensive rebounds,” Pioneers coach Andrew McDowell said with a smile. “But Mason and Miles got them. That’s what those kids do. They always make winning plays, tough plays when the game is on the line.”

U High moved to 18-7 overall and 10-4 in the CS8, while the Titans fell to 12-13 and 5-9 in league play.

Final sequence

With U High leading 48-46, Funk missed the front end of a one-and-bonus but Kirin hauled down the rebound and was fouled. He hit the first and missed the second as Funk snared the board.

Funk was fouled at the 24-second mark and nailed both attempts for a five-point margin.

“That gives us confidence we can close out a game,” said Funk, who led U High with 24 points. “Yeah, the rebounds help. We hit more free throws after the misses so that’s always good.”

Glenwood’s Mason Marshall drove for a basket to bring the Titans within three. Pioneer Oliver Cade then connected on a pair of foul shots at the 12-second mark. Marshall tossed in a 30-foot 3-pointer before Funk sank two more free throws with five seconds left.

“We just gave up some key ones down the stretch. There were two (offensive rebounds) before that not off free throws we really needed,” Glenwood coach Kody Kirkpatrick said. “I told them your willingness to go get a rebound is directly correlated to your desire to win.”

Tight game

U High opened up the biggest lead of the evening in the third quarter when two Cade 3-pointers and a spinning layup from Funk handed the Pioneers a 33-26 advantage.

A trey from Marshall helped bring the Titans within 33-32 entering the final period.

“Every time we’ve played Glenwood in this conference it’s always been a couple possession game. There is a lot of familiarity between us and them,” McDowell said. “They played really well. I’m proud of our kids to be able to gut it out and find a way to win.”

“It was a good, clean game for the most part,” said Kirkpatrick. “The officials let both teams play. It was what you want as a fan, I guess.”

Surging Pioneers

U High handed Class 2A No. 1 Princeton its first loss of the season on Saturday. The Pioneers’ only losses of 2023 have been to ranked 3A teams Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur.

“We feel really good about our team. We’re playing good basketball,” McDowell said. “We’ve got to make sure we play at the same level every single night regardless of what’s going on and focus on the process of preparing ourselves for the postseason.”

Ty Blake added 15 points and Cade 11 for U High, which received a team-high eight rebounds from Funk.

“We have a target on our backs from being Princeton,” Funk said. “A win is a win at the end of the day. We didn’t bring the same energy we brought against Princeton and the other teams in our conference. We’ve got to keep it up.”

Marshall plan

Marshall, Glenwood’s 5-foot-11 sophomore, kept the Titans close with 28 points, 13 in the fourth quarter.

“The last time we played them he was out injured. We knew what he was capable of from film,” said McDowell. “We had a couple miscommunications on ball screens. Every time we did that, it felt like he made us pay.”

“He’s a good player, good shooter,” Kirkpatrick said. “When the ball is in his hands, usually some good things happen.”

Interest in Funk

A 6-5 senior, Funk said he is getting interest from Division II and III college programs.

Illinois Wesleyan coach Ron Rose and Elmhurst’s John Baines were in the crowd.

“I’m undecided right now,” Funk said. “I’m still talking to coaches.”

