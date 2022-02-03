LaSalle-Peru pushes over Chicago Lindblom 96-85

LaSalle-Peru notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Lindblom 96-85 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
LaSalle-Peru made the first move by forging a 96-85 margin over Chicago Lindblom after the first quarter.
In recent action on January 25, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Hubbard and LaSalle-Peru took on Dunlap on January 25 at Dunlap High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.