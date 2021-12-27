Lake Zurich denies Pekin's challenge 52-40

No quarter was granted as Lake Zurich blunted Pekin's plans 52-40 at Pekin High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 17 , Pekin squared up on Washington in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Bears registered a 29-18 advantage at half over the Dragons.
