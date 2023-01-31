Lake Forest L.F. Academy handles stress test to best Chicago Latin 49-48

Lake Forest L.F. Academy topped Chicago Latin 49-48 in a tough tilt on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on January 21, Chicago Latin squared off with Lisle in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.