Mighty close, mighty fine, Lake Forest L.F. Academy wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Francis W Parker 60-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Chicago Francis W Parker and Lake Forest L.F. Academy played in a 60-28 game on February 8, 2022.

In recent action on January 31, Lake Forest L.F. Academy faced off against Chicago Latin. Chicago Francis W Parker took on Winnetka North Shore Country Day on February 3 at Winnetka North Shore Country Day.

