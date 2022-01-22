 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Grange Park Nazareth takes victory lap over Chicago Bulls College Prep 64-42

La Grange Park Nazareth offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Bulls College Prep with an all-around effort during this 64-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.

In recent action on January 7, La Grange Park Nazareth faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago ITW David Speer on January 13 at Chicago ITW David Speer Academy. Click here for a recap

