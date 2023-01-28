La Grange Park Nazareth survives close clash with Chicago St. Ignatius 48-45

La Grange Park Nazareth didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago St. Ignatius 48-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
Last season, La Grange Park Nazareth and Chicago St. Ignatius faced off on January 29, 2022 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago Christ the King and La Grange Park Nazareth took on Chicago St Patrick on January 17 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. For results, click here.
