 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

La Grange Park Nazareth clips Chicago Lindblom in tight victory 48-45

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in La Grange Park Nazareth's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Lindblom 48-45 in Illinois boys basketball on February 25.

In recent action on February 11, La Grange Park Nazareth faced off against Chicago Marist and Chicago Lindblom took on Herscher on February 12 at Herscher High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News