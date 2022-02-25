La Grange Park Nazareth clips Chicago Lindblom in tight victory 48-45

A tight-knit tilt turned in La Grange Park Nazareth's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Lindblom 48-45 in Illinois boys basketball on February 25.
In recent action on February 11, La Grange Park Nazareth faced off against Chicago Marist and Chicago Lindblom took on Herscher on February 12 at Herscher High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.