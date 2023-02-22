La Grange Lyons Township stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 65-33 win over Chicago Jones in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 22.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Chicago Jones faced off against Chicago St Patrick. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.