Kylen Smith scoring punch sparks Normal West past Danville

NORMAL – Recent difficulties didn’t push Normal West High School senior Kylen Smith back, they launched him forward.

“I’ve been out for a while so I had to get my legs back,” Smith said. “I’ve been struggling the last few games. I knew I had to come out and be aggressive tonight.”

Smith wasted no time turning his fortunes in a positive direction Friday with five points in the opening minute of both the first and second quarters.

That early injection of offense boosted West to an 11-point halftime lead, and the Wildcats finished off a 57-45 victory over Danville in Big 12 Conference play.

“Kylen Smith really got things going,” said West coach Ed Hafermann. “That opened things up for some of our other players the second quarter.”

Smith suffered a bruised hip in the Pekin Holiday Tournament and initially played with the soreness before sitting out a recent game against Peoria Manual.

West moved to 10-9 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12.

Hot start

Five points from Smith and five more from Nate Moore sparked West to a 10-4 lead and that stood at 17-12 through one quarter.

Smith scored all 15 of his points in the first half, connecting on three 3-pointers and six of six shots overall.

“That helps everyone. That first shot going down, you’re really confident,” Smith said. “That’s a big thing.”

The Wildcats hit 11 of their first 13 shots and closed the first half at 56 percent from the field (14 of 25).

“The first half we didn’t come out focused on defense like we needed to,” said Danville coach Durrell Robinson, whose team is 6-11 and 1-3 in league play. “Defense is our calling card.”

A 3-pointer from Undrell Alexander and a Smith driving bucket pushed the West lead to 35-21 late in the second quarter. A Jonathan Ireland trey brought the Vikings within 35-24 entering halftime.

Securing the win

The Wildcats led 43-34 after three quarters and put the game away with a 10-2 spurt to open the final quarter.

Seven points from Gavin Camp and a Moore 3-pointer handed West a comfortable 53-36 advantage.

“Give them credit. They made plays when they had to,” Robinson said. “Every time we made a run, they made plays to end our run.”

Limiting the Vikings

Danville hit just 14 of 42 shots from the floor for 33 percent. JaVaughn Robinson topped the Vikings with 13 points and O’Shawn Jones Winslow chipped in 10.

“We really talked about being able to stymie some of their better players, especially Robinson,” said Hafermann. “You don’t want to let him get going early on. He’s the type of player if he gets a run going the first half it’s going to carry over to the second half. For the most part, we did a good job keeping him in check the first half.”

West totals

Moore matched Smith with 15 points, while Camp contributed 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds. The Wildcats enjoyed a 33-22 edge on the boards.

“We attacked the rim very well,” Smith said. “The second half we played really well. We slowed it down and played at our tempo.”

