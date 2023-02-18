Kewanee pushed past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central for a 49-38 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

Last season, Kewanee and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Kewanee High School. For results, click here.

