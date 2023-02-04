Kewanee swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Deer Creek-Mackinaw 67-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 24, Deer Creek-Mackinaw squared off with Eureka in a basketball game. For more, click here.

