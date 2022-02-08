Kansas Tri-County Coop delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 39-38

Kansas Tri-County Coop wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 39-38 victory over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Kansas Tri-County Coop took on Arcola on February 1 at Kansas Tri-County Coop. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.