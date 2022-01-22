Kankakee pours it on Chicago Harlan 73-29

Impressive was a ready adjective for Kankakee's 73-29 throttling of Chicago Harlan at Chicago Harlan Academy on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Harlan faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville and Kankakee took on Rantoul Township on January 15 at Kankakee High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.