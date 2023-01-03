Kankakee pours it on Chicago Clemente 81-39

Kankakee flexed its muscle and floored Chicago Clemente 81-39 on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 28, Kankakee faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Clemente took on Chicago Little Village on December 30 at Chicago Clemente Academy. Click here for a recap.
