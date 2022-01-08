 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Kankakee collects skin-tight win against Mahomet-Seymour 54-51

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Kankakee's direction just enough to squeeze past Mahomet-Seymour 54-51 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 8.

In recent action on December 30, Kankakee faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Mahomet-Seymour took on Bradley-Bourbonnais on December 29 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News