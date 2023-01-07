Kankakee Bishop McNamara casts spell on Chicago St. Francis de Sales 65-59

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Kankakee Bishop McNamara defeated Chicago St. Francis de Sales 65-59 on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Kankakee Bishop McNamara and Chicago St Francis de Sales played in a 73-28 game on January 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 2, Chicago St Francis de Sales faced off against Gary Thea Bowman and Kankakee Bishop McNamara took on Minonk Fieldcrest on December 29 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School. Click here for a recap.
