 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Kankakee Bishop McNamara blitzes Minonk Fieldcrest in dominating victory 64-40

  • 0

Kankakee Bishop McNamara put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Minonk Fieldcrest for a 64-40 victory at Minonk Fieldcrest High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Kankakee Bishop McNamara a 14-10 lead over Minonk Fieldcrest.

The Fightin' Irish opened a slim 28-14 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Kankakee Bishop McNamara thundered to a 44-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fightin' Irish hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-12 advantage in the frame.

Recently on December 16, Minonk Fieldcrest squared off with Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News