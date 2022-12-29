Kankakee Bishop McNamara blitzes Minonk Fieldcrest in dominating victory 64-40

Kankakee Bishop McNamara put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Minonk Fieldcrest for a 64-40 victory at Minonk Fieldcrest High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Kankakee Bishop McNamara a 14-10 lead over Minonk Fieldcrest.

The Fightin' Irish opened a slim 28-14 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Kankakee Bishop McNamara thundered to a 44-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fightin' Irish hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-12 advantage in the frame.

