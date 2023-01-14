Just a bit better: Taylorville slips past Nokomis 47-44

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Taylorville passed in a 47-44 victory at Nokomis' expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.
In recent action on January 7, Nokomis faced off against Springfield Calvary and Taylorville took on Centralia on January 7 at Centralia High School. Click here for a recap.
