Just a bit better; Shelbyville slips past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42-36

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Shelbyville to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42-36 on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 7, Shelbyville faced off against Pana and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Downs Tri-Valley on December 4 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For more, click here.

Shelbyville moved in front of Paxton-Buckley-Loda 27-20 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams' influence showed as they carried a 36-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Rams, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-2 final quarter, too.

