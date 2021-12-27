Just a bit better; Shelbyville slips past Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic 58-50

 Skip to main content
Shelbyville poked just enough holes in Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic's defense to garner a taut 58-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Griffins took a 31-29 lead over the Rams heading to halftime locker room.

Shelbyville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-41 lead over Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring 12-9 to finish the game in style.

