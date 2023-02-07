Mighty close, mighty fine, Pleasant Plains wore a victory shine after clipping Petersburg PORTA 52-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Petersburg PORTA authored a promising start, taking a 13-8 advantage over Pleasant Plains at the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals' shooting darted in front for a 23-19 lead over the Blue Jays at the half.

Pleasant Plains moved to a 30-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Jays 22-20 in the last stanza.

