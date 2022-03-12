Just a bit better; Nashville slips past Monticello 32-31

Nashville didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Monticello 32-31 in Illinois boys basketball action on March 12.
The Hornets opened with an 8-7 advantage over the Sages through the first quarter.
The Sages took a 11-10 lead over the Hornets heading to the half locker room.
The Sages had cause for optimism when they began the fourth quarter on top of the Hornets 25-21.
The Hornets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 11-6 stretch over the final quarter.
