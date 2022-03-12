 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Just a bit better; Nashville slips past Monticello 32-31

Nashville didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Monticello 32-31 in Illinois boys basketball action on March 12.

The Hornets opened with an 8-7 advantage over the Sages through the first quarter.

The Sages took a 11-10 lead over the Hornets heading to the half locker room.

The Sages had cause for optimism when they began the fourth quarter on top of the Hornets 25-21.

The Hornets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 11-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on March 7 , Monticello squared up on Bloomington Central Catholic in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

