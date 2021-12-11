Just a bit better; Mundelein Carmel Catholic slips past Chicago St. Rita 56-48

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Mundelein Carmel Catholic to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Chicago St. Rita 56-48 at Chicago St. Rita High on December 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Mundelein Carmel Catholic registered a 26-22 advantage at half over Chicago St. Rita.
Mundelein Carmel Catholic jumped in front of Chicago St. Rita 41-32 to begin the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 6 , Chicago St Rita squared up on New Lenox Providence Catholic in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.