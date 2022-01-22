Just a bit better; Mt. Zion slips past Tolono Unity 62-56

Mt. Zion wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 62-56 victory over Tolono Unity in Illinois boys basketball action on January 22.
In recent action on January 13, Mt Zion faced off against Charleston and Tolono Unity took on Knoxville on January 15 at Knoxville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.