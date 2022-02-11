Just a bit better; Mt. Olive slips past Springfield Lutheran 68-62

Mt. Olive posted a tight 68-62 win over Springfield Lutheran at Springfield Lutheran High on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Springfield Lutheran showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 43-37 advantage over Mt. Olive as the first quarter ended.

The Wildcats broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 68-62 lead over the Crusaders.

