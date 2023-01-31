Just a bit better: Minonk Fieldcrest slips past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 74-73

The cardiac kids of Minonk Fieldcrest unleashed every advantage to outlast Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 74-73 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 31.

Last season, Minonk Fieldcrest and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with February 1, 2022 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School last season. For results, click here.

