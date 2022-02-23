Just a bit better; Lexington slips past Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 53-48

Mighty close, mighty fine, Lexington wore a victory shine after clipping Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 53-48 in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.
In recent action on February 8, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian faced off against Normal Calvary Christian and Lexington took on Roanoke-Benson on February 19 at Lexington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
