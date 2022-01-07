Just a bit better; El Paso-Gridley slips past Eureka 55-46

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mighty close, mighty fine, El Paso-Gridley wore a victory shine after clipping Eureka 55-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

In recent action on December 29, Eureka faced off against Macomb and El Paso-Gridley took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on December 30 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap

Eureka took a 30-26 lead over El Paso-Gridley heading to the intermission locker room.

Conditioning showed as El Paso-Gridley outscored Eureka 29-16 in the final period.

