Dunlap walked the high-wire before edging Ottawa 69-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.

Last season, Dunlap and Ottawa faced off on February 9, 2022 at Ottawa Township High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 1, Dunlap faced off against Canton. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.