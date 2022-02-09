 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Just a bit better; Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish slips past Chicago Holy Trinity 53-50

  • 0

Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 53-50 victory over Chicago Holy Trinity in Illinois boys basketball on February 9.

In recent action on February 3, Chicago Holy Trinity faced off against Melrose Park Walther Christian and Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish took on Chicago Hope on February 3 at Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Finding the Bears Justin Fields'  backup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News