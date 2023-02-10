Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Decatur St. Teresa passed in a 67-65 victory at Tuscola's expense in Illinois boys basketball action on February 10.

The last time Tuscola and Decatur St Teresa played in a 61-37 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Clinton . Click here for a recap. Tuscola took on Shelbyville on February 3 at Shelbyville High School. For more, click here.

