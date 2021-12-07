Just a bit better; Concord Triopia slips past Jacksonville Routt Catholic 53-49

Concord Triopia posted a tight 53-49 win over Jacksonville Routt Catholic during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Concord Triopia opened with a 15-9 advantage over Jacksonville Routt Catholic through the first quarter.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic took a 29-24 lead over Concord Triopia heading to halftime locker room.

Concord Triopia hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 29-20 advantage in the frame.

