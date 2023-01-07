Just a bit better: Coal City slips past Morris 56-52

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coal City showed its poise to outlast a game Morris squad for a 56-52 victory at Morris High on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Morris and Coal City played in a 55-41 game on December 29, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 28, Morris faced off against Lisle and Coal City took on Sandwich on December 30 at Sandwich High School. For a full recap, click here.

