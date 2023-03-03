A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago St. Francis de Sales' direction just enough to squeeze past Serena 59-56 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Serena faced off against Chicago Morgan Park Academy . For results, click here. Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Chicago Richards on Feb. 24 at Chicago St Francis de Sales High School. Click here for a recap.

