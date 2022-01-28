 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Just a bit better; Chicago Simeon slips past Chicago Curie 65-60

  • 0

Chicago Simeon didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago Curie 65-60 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 24, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago ICS-Longwood and Chicago Curie took on Chicago ICS-Longwood on January 20 at Chicago Curie High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Chicago Simeon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-47 lead over Chicago Curie.

Chicago Simeon's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-13 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News