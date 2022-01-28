Just a bit better; Chicago Simeon slips past Chicago Curie 65-60

Chicago Simeon didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago Curie 65-60 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 24, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago ICS-Longwood and Chicago Curie took on Chicago ICS-Longwood on January 20 at Chicago Curie High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Chicago Simeon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-47 lead over Chicago Curie.
Chicago Simeon's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-13 points differential.
