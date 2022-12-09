Just a bit better: Chicago Mt. Carmel slips past Chicago DePaul College Prep 42-41

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chicago Mt. Carmel nipped Chicago DePaul College Prep 42-41 on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
