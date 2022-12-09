 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Just a bit better: Chicago Mt. Carmel slips past Chicago DePaul College Prep 42-41

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chicago Mt. Carmel nipped Chicago DePaul College Prep 42-41 on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago DePaul College Prep squared off with February 1, 2022 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Burbank St Laurence on December 2 at Burbank St Laurence High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

