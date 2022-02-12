Just a bit better; Chicago Marist slips past Arlington Heights St. Viator 57-49

Chicago Marist didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Arlington Heights St. Viator 57-49 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 12.
In recent action on February 7, Arlington Heights St. Viator faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Marist took on Oak Lawn Richards on February 1 at Chicago Marist High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
