Just a bit better; Chicago Leo slips past Oak Park Fenwick 48-40

Chicago Leo didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Oak Park Fenwick 48-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago Leo faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago St Rita on January 27 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

