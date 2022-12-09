Just a bit better: Chicago Jones slips past Chicago Crane 48-44

Chicago Jones derailed Chicago Crane's hopes after a 48-44 verdict at Chicago Crane Medical Prep High on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
