Just a bit better; Chicago Christ the King slips past Chicago Holy Trinity 45-43

Chicago Christ the King found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Holy Trinity 45-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Holy Trinity faced off against Chicago UCCS Woodlawn and Chicago Christ the King took on Sterling on January 17 at Sterling High School. For a full recap, click here.
