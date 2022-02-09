Just a bit better; Bloomington slips past Urbana 71-62

With little to no wiggle room, Bloomington nosed past Urbana 71-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 9.
The Tigers took a 37-31 lead over the Purple Raiders heading to the intermission locker room.
Bloomington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-47 lead over Urbana.
Conditioning showed as the Purple Raiders outscored the Tigers 22-15 in the final period.
