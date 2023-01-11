Just a bit better: Athens slips past Pawnee 36-34

Athens could finally catch its breath after a close call against Pawnee in a 36-34 victory on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Athens and Pawnee faced off on December 27, 2021 at Athens High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 4, Pawnee faced off against New Berlin and Athens took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on January 7 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. For a full recap, click here.
