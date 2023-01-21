Joliet West barely beats Chicago Whitney Young 61-59

Joliet West posted a narrow 61-59 win over Chicago Whitney Young in Illinois boys basketball action on January 21.
Joliet West jumped in front of Chicago Whitney Young 16-15 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers registered a 34-23 advantage at intermission over the Dolphins.
Chicago Whitney Young showed its spirit while rallying to within 42-39 in the third quarter.
The Dolphins fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Tigers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
