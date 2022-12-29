Joliet Central ends the party for Springfield 56-45

No quarter was granted as Joliet Central blunted Springfield's plans 56-45 in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.

Springfield started on steady ground by forging a 22-13 lead over Joliet Central at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Senators would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 28-18 lead on the Steelmen.

Joliet Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-28 lead over Springfield.

The Senators managed a 17-6 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

