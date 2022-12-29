 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Joliet Central ends the party for Springfield 56-45

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Joliet Central blunted Springfield's plans 56-45 in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.

Springfield started on steady ground by forging a 22-13 lead over Joliet Central at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Senators would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 28-18 lead on the Steelmen.

Joliet Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-28 lead over Springfield.

The Senators managed a 17-6 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Springfield and Joliet Central played in a 58-40 game on December 28, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 16, Springfield squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News